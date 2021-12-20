Lemont Furnace
Edna Mae McGregor Cooper, 82, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
She was born January 30, 1939, to the late John McGregor and the late Ura Ringer McGregor.
Edna was a homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed baking, gardening and flowers. She attended Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children, George Cooper and James (Amy) Cooper; grandchildren, Jason Cooper and Julie Cooper; stepchildren, Lisa (Woody) Ray and Joel (Janice) Cooper; also several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Lena (Phil) Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Jack D. Cooper Sr.; and her siblings, Helen, Virginia, Naomi, Mary, Ralph and Darell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 20, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, December 21, with Pastor Wayne Whoolery officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment will be private in Old Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
