Smithfield
Edna Pearl Fowler Dillow, 74 of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Uniontown, Pa.
She was born on October 24, 1948 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles and Edna Pearl Fowler.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Dillow, Sr. (1/2/2023); two sons: Charles Wayne Dillow and James Franklin Dillow.
Edna is survived by her son, Ray Dillow, Jr.; sister, Ida.
Edna’s family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the GOLDSBORO FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436 where her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.