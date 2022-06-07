Markleysburg
Edna Ruth Myers, 99 years, 9 months, and 4 days, of Markleysburg, went to heaven on the wings of the Angels of God Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born August 12, 1922, to John Freeman Humberston and Cora Mae Frazee Humberston.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, L. Vernon Myers Sr. (1994); and son, L. Vernon "Butch" Myers Jr. (1973).
Edna Ruth was the last remaining member of her family. Deceased brothers are Bobby, Wade, Clyde, Elmer, John, Ray; and sisters, Mary and Virginia Humberston, Ethel Pettis and Esther Naranjo.
She was a member of the Sansom Chapel United Methodist Church and the Fort Necessity Lions Club.
Edna Ruth will be remembered as the "Favorite Aunt" to several nieces and nephews.
Edna Ruth was a hard worker all of her life, previously employed by the former Glisan's Restaurant and housekeeper and cook for the former Williard Rockwell Family
In addition, she was involved in baking, cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, embroidering, and cleaning her swimming pool.
Edna Ruth could cook everything, but was especially known for her delicious homemade noodles and unique cinnamon rolls.
Surviving are her loving daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (Danny) Fisher of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Carol (Rick) Friend of Farmington, Wanda (Leno) Evangelista of Uniontown; and loving son, Wendell Myers of Markleysburg; the grandchildren she loved, Cindy (Kevin) Walsh of Maricopa, Ariz., Sherri (Rich) Mitchell of Farmington, Holly (Dr. James) Stewart of Vanderbilt, R. Matthew (Ashley) Fischer of Hopwood, and Corporal Erik (Charlene) Friend of Farmington; loving great grandchildren, Dr. Christy (Austin) Evans of Temple, Texas, Laura Walsh of Nashville, Tenn., Shayna Mitchell of Farmington, Marissa (Matthew) Zahrt of Merritt Island, Fla., Sophia and Eli Friend of Farmington, James "J.J." Stewart and Karis Stewart of Vanderbilt; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, June 9, with Pastor Valerie Stark officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in The Sansom Chapel Cemetery, Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations, to the memory of Edna Ruth, may be made to The Sansom Chapel Cemetery Association, in care of Carol Friend, Deed Coordinator, 190 Dinner Bell Ohiopyle Road, Farmington, PA 15437.
God's Love for Family lasts forever!
