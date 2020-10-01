Bridgeville
Edna Virginia Areford McClure, 97, of Bridgeville, died Monday, September 28, 2020, after a brief illness, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born October 18, 1922, in Carmichaels, the fifth child of the late Ernest E. and Ethel Mt Joy Areford.
She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Edwin McClure, in 2015. Also deceased are her siblings, Margaret Randolph, Leonard Areford, Velma Ketter and her twin, Ervin Areford.
She is survived by her son, Robert McClure (Peggy) of Morgantown W.Va.; grandchildren Carey Robinson (Brian) and David McClure (Brooke), all of Ocala, Fla., Michael McClure of Morgantown; five great-grandchildren; four nieces and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Edna enjoyed traveling, crafting, playing the piano and was well known for her wonderful cooking and baking.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation to Bill and Clara Piper and her caregivers, all of whom treated her with love and affection during the past few years.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, October 1, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing in the funeral home and face masks will be required.
