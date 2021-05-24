formerly of Uniontown
Edna Vivian Workman Grubisa, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Uniontown, passed away quietly Friday, May 14 2021. She was born October 9, 1926, in Farmington.
She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas M. Grubisa Jr.; and mother Claudia Riley Workman.
Edna is survived by her children, Thomas M. Grubisa III (Terry) of Farmersville, Texas, Patricia A. Burkhardt (Robert) of Panorama City, Calif., and Cynthia L. Grubisa of Mesa. Edna is also survived by sister Joyce Kish; and brother Harry "Bud" Workman. She was blessed with three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
