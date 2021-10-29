East Millsboro
Edward A. Bogus, Sr., 84 of East Millsboro, passed away Tuesday October 26, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 9, 1937, in Centerville, a son of John and Mildred Bartus Bogus.
In addition to his parents Edward was preceded in death by two brothers: John and Charles Bogus.
Edward was a member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Republic, and a member of St Francis of Assisi in Footdale. He was a welder for many years for Hilman Barge in Brownsville.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rebecca J. Dankovich Bogus; a daughter Kimberly Bogus and wife Valerie of Butler; son Edward A. Bogus, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Point Marion; grandchildren: Brandan, Skyler and Breannah Bogus; a brother Allan Bogus and wife Lisa of Clarksville; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edward's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday October 29, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Frances of Assisi Parish (Footedale Worship Site) with Father Marion Libres Pates as celebrant.
Full military rights and honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood immediately following mass. Interment will be private.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
