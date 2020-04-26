Edward A. Rabbitt

June 30, 1936 -
March 23, 2020
Formerly of Newboro
Edward Arthur Rabbitt, 83, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born June 30, 1936, to the late Lawrence "Buster" and Margaret "Maggie LaMonica" Rabbitt.
Surviving are his children, Gloria (Ed) Tucker, Edward Jr. and Ronald Rabbitt; brothers Larry (Nataliya) Roberts and Thomas (Karen) Rabbitt Zajac.
He married Shirley Stevens in 1976. He was predeceased by her along with his children Joseph and Dawn Marie Rabbitt.
Ed was born in Fairbanks and lived in Newboro until he went to the Army during the Korean War. He worked for Cuyahoga County, retiring after 27 years and lived in Cleveland Ohio.
He was an avid golfer. For 40 years he traveled to South Carolina every year with his sons, brothers, nephews and friends for their annual golf week.
Due to restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.