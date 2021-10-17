Masontown
Edward Alan Colebank of Masontown, went home on October 14, 2021. He was the son of Betty Ann Colebank and the late Edward A. Colebank of Masontown.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Christina and her fiance, Emily Clinton, Dustin, and Caileigh Colebank, Taylor Thompson, and their mother, Tammy D'Eletto.
He is also survived by his brother, Thomas and his wife, Karianne of Uniontown, his nephews, Andrew and Devon, his aunts, Alice Robbins, Mary Jane Romesburg, and Linda Connley all of Ohio, and aunt Judy Bogozi and husband Joe of Masontown.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Alan is now happily reunited with his very close lifetime friend, Paul Renaldi, with whom he spent many happy hours in the woods.
Alan was a lifetime member of the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department and continued his involvement in the Boy Scouts of America where he was a vigil honor receiving Arrowman in the Order of the Arrow, the honor society for BSA. Alan was very proud of his status as an Eagle Scout and encouraged many other scouts to pursue that high honor.
Alan was a proud Albert Gallatin graduate and received his bachelor's degree from California University of PA, and his master's degree from WVU. Alan spent over two decades as an educator with the last years spent in public school administration.
Friends and family will be received at the MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME in Masontown, for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th with a funeral service on at 11 a.m. on Monday the 18th.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department.
