Edward Alkire

Smithfield
Edward "Eddie" Alkire, 61, of Smithfield, died Monday, October 25, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 29, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James Alkire and Delores Morgan Alkire; and siblings, June Clark and Mary Alkire.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah McCourt Alkire; children, Bobbie Lee Shaffer and Les, Eddie Alkire and wife Jessica, Tara Alkire and husband Brian, Tonya Dice, Tasha Dice, Bobby Dice and wife Becky, Brandon Dice and wife Pam, and Anthony Dice and fiancee Shawnee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl Henderson and companion Jack Gaines, Judy Headlee and husband Curt, Frank Alkire and wife Darlene, and Saleena Alkire and companion Kevin; and nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 108 Morgantown Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Thursday, October 28, with Pastor Rose Bircher officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
