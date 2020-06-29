Masontown
Edward Allen Colebank, 78, of Masontown, went home to his Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born on November 3, 1941, in Point Marion, a son of the late Edward Earl Colebank and Opal Lipscomb Colebank Porter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Colebank and his sister-in-law, Bonnie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Ann Romesburg Colebank; sons, Edward Alan Colebank and Thomas Colebank and wife Karianne; grandchildren, Andrew Colebank, Christina Colebank, Devon Colebank, Dustin Colebank, and Caileigh Colebank; sister, Judith Bogozi and husband Joe; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful dog, Sissy.
Ed graduated from Pt. Marion High School and West Virginia University with a BS degree in health and physical education and a Masters Degree in administration. He started his career in education as a health and phys ed teacher and went on to become a principal and athletic director. He retired from Tri Valley (Albert Gallatin) after 33 happy years. After retirement, Ed served on the Albert Gallatin School Board for 20 years and was the AG representative on the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute's Board of Directors.
While teaching, Ed was a beloved coach and mentor to many. He coached basketball and football and lead his team to a WPIAL basketball championship in 1974 and WPIAL football championship in 1969. Ed earned many accolades during his coaching tenure, but was most proud of his induction into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ed was a life member of the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department and served as the secretary for the department. You could find him working at the fire hall every Friday evening for BINGO.
He was an active "Scouter" in the Boy Scouts of America and was a vigil honor member in the Order of the Arrow. Ed is one of only four Southwestern Pennsylvania scouts to ever earn the Russell C. Hill award-a national Learning For Life award.
Ed was a member of the Masontown Brethren Church and was the Vice Moderator on the church board. He lovingly acted as a Gideon and took great joy in handing out bibles to help spread The Word.
Ed and Betty had a fairytale love story, having been sweethearts since they were in sixth grade. Their love and commitment to each other was clear to all who knew them and was evidenced by the fact that Betty was the one and only woman Ed ever kissed.
More than anything, Ed was a helper. He selflessly gave of himself to his friends and family and never asked for anything in return.
Ed's legacy of kindness will live on forever through those who had the privilege to know and love him.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, from 2 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Rodney Thomas officiating.
Masontown Volunteer Fire Department Men and Ladies Auxiliary will hold Ritualistic Service at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Westmoreland Fayette Council BSA will hold Scouters Services at 7 p.m.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in celebration of Ed's life to the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department or the Masontown Brethren Church.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
