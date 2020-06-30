Masontown
Edward Allen Colebank, 78, of Masontown, went home to his Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, from 2 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Rodney Thomas officiating.
Masontown Volunteer Fire Department Men and Ladies Auxiliary will hold Ritualistic Service at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Westmoreland Fayette Council BSA will hold Scouters Services at 7 p.m.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in celebration of Ed's life to the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department or the Masontown Brethren Church.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
