Brownsville
Edward Arnold Bakewell, 89, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born May 8, 1931, in Brownsville, a son of the late Edward T. and Olive M. Johnson Bakewell of West Brownsville.
Edward graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1949. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1950-1953. In 1956, he graduated from Duff's Business School in Pittsburgh.
He was hospitalized in 1959 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. That is where he met the love of his life, Rita Spritz, who also happened to be his nurse. They were married in May of 1960.
Edward went to work for the State of Pennsylvania as a manager of the State Stores in Washington County. He did this until he retired after 30 years of service in 1987.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rita Marie Spritz Bakewell, who died January 15, 2021.
Edward is survived by his three children, Susan Bakewell Crittenden, Colleen Marie Bakewell and Richard Aaron Bakewell; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Crittenden, Victoria Crittenden, Olivia Bakewell, Aiden Bakewell and Adeline Bakewell; sister Joanne Britton; brother Joseph Bakewell.
A private family Memorial Mass for both Edward and Rita will be celebrated at The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.