Edward B. Dunlap, Jr., entrepreneur, restaurateur, philanthropist and family man, died peacefully in his Upper St. Clair home after an extended illness, surrounded by his loved ones, Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born September 18, 1938.
Ed Dunlap grew up in Painesville, Ohio and graduated from Saint Joseph High School. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1956 - 1960.
On September 5, 1970, he married Anna Billante Dunlap.
He was a devout Catholic and attended Mass daily. He was a member of St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, Upper St. Clair.
Known as the ultimate salesman, leader and motivator, Ed Dunlap (Mr. D) was the founder and chairman of CentiMark Corporation at Southpointe, Canonsburg.
In 1968, he started a janitorial supply business in the basement of his home. With $1,000 and one associate, he then started a business that would become CentiMark, a billion dollar corporation and the largest commercial roofing and flooring company in North America with 95 offices and 3,500 associates.
He and his wife, Anna, are the owners of the LeMont Restaurant on Mt. Washington, which they purchased in 1999.
The Dunlaps own over 75 businesses including NPI, Inc., the nation’s leading manufacturer of private label epoxy floor coatings, concrete repair, epoxy mortars and roof coatings located in Speers. Ed Dunlap’s advice to his thousands of associates over 54 years has been: “Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Safely and Have Fun”.
Mr. D, his wife, Anna, the Dunlap Family, CentiMark Corporation and LeMont Restaurant, are well known for their philanthropy in the Pittsburgh community and throughout North America. The Dunlap Family is proud of their legacy donations to The Dunlap Family Outpatient Center at St. Clair Health, Pittsburgh, and The Dunlap Family Athletic & Recreation Center, St. Vincent’s College, Latrobe. Mr. D’s philanthropy reflected his commitment to help those in need: “Look for the least, the last and the lost” and “You cannot outgive God”.
Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife, Anna, are their four children, Timothy M. (Teri) Dunlap, Maureen Hallas, Kathleen Dunlap and Stephen “Beaver” (Tracy) Dunlap; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey (Diana) Hallas, Erica (Brian) Hise, Kimberly (Josh) Pisarcik, Emily Kerns, Timothy Dunlap, Philip Kerns, Ashlee Dunlap, Stevie Dunlap and Rachel Dunlap; eight great-grandchildren, Cody, Savannah, Jackson, Cameron, Lily, Liam, Mason and Harlan; his siblings, Patrick (Patricia) Dunlap Sr., Virginia (David) Curry and Eileen (Jeffrey) Staats; sister-in-law, Josephine Kuhn; brothers-in-law, Tom (Olivia) Billante, Marianne Billante, the late Joseph Billante and the late Gino Billante; uncle Tom (Jo-Ann) Counihan; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. D also leaves behind his favorite companions, Princess and Princi.
Mr. D was preceded in death by his parents, Edward B. Sr. and Margaret M. Counihan Dunlap; and beloved aunts and uncles.
“When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men.” - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Coast Guard Foundation, Attn: Edward B. Dunlap Memorial Fund, 394 Taugwonk Road, Storington, CT 06378; Make A Wish Greater Pittsburgh and West Virginia, Attn: Edward B. Dunlap Memorial Fund, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Edward B. Dunlap Memorial Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, 1650 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (412-563-2800).
A Mass of Catholic Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, in St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 (412-831-1010).
Burial will immediately follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 2900 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 (724-941-7601).
