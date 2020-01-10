Perryopolis
Edward Balog, 85, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born June 14, 1934, in Monessen, he was a son of the late Michael and Veronica Potzner Balog.
A resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Balog was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, was retired from Linden Hall, where he worked in the maintenance department, and previously work as a union carpenter. Ed was a member of the Perryopolis Sokols Club, Perryopolis Sons of Italy and the Star Junction Fish & Game Club, was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoy all sports.
He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Jo Balog of Perryopolis, Veronica Morgan of Perryopolis; two grandchildren, Caitlyn Morgan, Aaron Morgan and wife Jessica; two great-grandchildren, Harper Morgan, Quinn Morgan; sister-in-law Gloria Balog; niece Barbara Holzworth and husband Frank; nephews John Balog, Anthony Casey, Bob Casey, Michael Casey; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Casey Balog (2001); brother John Balog; and an infant brother at birth.
Visitation will be heldfrom 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church officiating. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Edward Balog to the East Park Fishing Club, c/o Tom Wasilko, 480 Jeffreys Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037.
Condolences are welcome at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
