Dunbar
Edward Camp Sr., 84, of Dunbar, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 2, 1936, in Dunbar, a son of Charles F. Camp and Maude Hiles Camp.
Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Emily J. Martin Camp; son Edward Camp Jr. and wife Andrea J.; grandchildren Haley and Edward III; sister Dorothy Miller; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Charles Camp and Clarence Camp; sisters Ethel Camp and Edith Stull.
Friends will be received from 12 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.