Vanderbilt
Edward Charles Martin Sr., 82, of Vanderbilt, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Acuity Specialty Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born September 20, 1938, in Dunbar, the son of William Rechenberg and Anna Miller, and adopted father, Edward Martin.
He was a wonderful dad and provider. He loved music, camping, Nascar and spending time with his family and friends outdoors.
He was a dart ball champ at Connellsville Elks and was a proud member of the Elks.
Ed was a veteran having served with the U.S. Navy.
He was a retired salesman at Prudential.
Surviving are his wife, Dolores Maxine DiNunno Martin; daughter, Terri Martin; brothers, Buck Rechenberg, Tom Rechenberg, Harry Rechenberg; sister, Janet Russell; nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jax.
He loved his wife's family, the DiNunnos. They enjoyed a lifetime of special memories together.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Edward Charles "Eddie" Martin Jr.
Friends will be received in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, Monday, with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Animal Allies, Inc. in the form of a check written to them, or gift cards from Petsmart, Tractor Supply, Rural King or Chewy etc. to support rescued animals.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
