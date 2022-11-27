Point Marion
Edward Coy Proffitt, 80, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully Monday, November 21, 2022, in his home. Born in Baltimore, Md., March 24, 1942, he was a son of the late General Esco and Ruth Jane Harris Proffitt.
He had formerly worked in construction driving dump trucks.
Surviving are two children and their families, Eddie of York, and Carolyn of Baltimore; two stepsons, Scott Friend and Robert Friend, both of Point Marion; a brother, Charles Proffitt of Glen Bernie, Md.; and a sister, Doris "Penny" Clark of York.
His wife, Roxanne Boyer Proffitt, passed away May 2, 2020.
Also deceased are brothers, Michael and John Proffitt; and a sister, Elizabeth Lancaster.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 27, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, November 28, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. He will be laid to rest beside his brother, John, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.