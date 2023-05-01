Uniontown
Edward Dale Swaney, 77, of Uniontown, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Swaney; his mother, Jean Kodric Swaney; and brothers, Leroy, Berwin "Jake", Robert "Bugsy" and Thomas "Guts" Swaney.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Donna; daughter, Jacki; daughter, Kerry Wilson and husband, Richard "Woody"; son, Eddie and wife, Vicki; and daughter, Holly Romesburg and husband, Brad; grandson, Mark and wife, Vanessa Lincoln; granddaughter, Ashley and husband, Robert Myers; grandsons, Jesse Swaney, Justin Wilson and Jacob Thomas; granddaughter, Peyton Romesburg; and grandson, Lucas Romesburg; great-grandchildren, Finnley Oliver and Amara Grace; brother, William "Yogi" Swaney; sister, Mildred "Midge" Denny and husband, Sam; sister, Helen "Codgie" Smitley and husband, Smitty; and brother, Joseph "Johnny" Swaney; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed graduated from North Union High School, class of 1965, and then served in the United States Army.
He was employed for 38 years as a coal miner at Robena Mine and retired from Dilworth Mine.
Ed was a member and trustee of Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club, and avid hunter and fisherman.
Ed loved to cook, especially Sunday dinners for his family.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The Funeral Service will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Ron Hudson officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.