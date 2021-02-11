Uniontown
Edward Daniel Davis Jr., 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 7, 2021, in JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 11, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel immediately following the visitation. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Ed's final resting place will be at our nation's most hallowed ground, Arlington National Cemetery. A private interment will be held at a future date.
Due to COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
