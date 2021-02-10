Uniontown
Edward Daniel Davis Jr., 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 7, 2021, in JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Ed was born February 11, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Edward Daniel and Agnes Miller Davis.
He graduated from Jefferson Morgan High School in 1964. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded several military honors including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, two Overseas Bars and two Purple Hearts.
After the War, Ed attended Penn State University and moved to DuBois, where he was a deputy game warden for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He later retired as a postal supervisor for the DuBois Postal Service in 2002.
Ed certainly lived his life to the fullest. His life revolved around his love for his family, friends and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating in his spare time. He golfed and bowled in several local leagues, and his achievement of bowling three perfect games is recorded at the Professional Bowlers Hall of Fame. He was also an active member of the Italo American Club, Pals Club and Am Vets.
Ed is sadly missed by his daughters, Ann (Jonathan) Breech of Mentor, Ohio, and Marcie (Matthew) Schmidt of Madison, Wisc.; grandchildren Brody, Levi, Maryssa, Miranda and Evan; brothers and sisters Patricia Kline, Charles Davis, Darlene Davis, Marlene Davis-Woods, Bonnie Tresco, Glenn Davis and Tammy Liston; and the mother of his children, Eileen Kathryn Davis.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert Nolan Davis.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 11, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel immediately following the visitation. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Ed's final resting place will be at our nation's most hallowed ground, Arlington National Cemetery. A private interment will be held at a future date.
Due to COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
