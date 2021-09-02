Perry Township
Edward Douglas Pindro, 57, of Perry Township, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, due to complications with ALS in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Born February 28, 1964, in North Charleroi, he was a son of the late Edward Pindro, and Eleanor Pasquinelli Pindro, who survives and resides in Star Junction.
A resident of Star Junction, he was Catholic by faith and was retired from ABB - Hitachi Enterprises Software, Inc., where he worked as a field service technician. He was an avid collector of military items, enjoyed coin collecting, and video gaming.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Makenzie Pindro; son Tristin Pindro; brother Joseph Michael Pindro of Vanderbilt; brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey Alan and Lori Pindro; niece Josephine Pindro; and nephew Christopher Pindro.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 4, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church officiating. Entombment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.