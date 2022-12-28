Farmington
January 24, 1979 -
December 22, 2022
Edward E. "Eddie" Suchevits, III., 43, of Farmington, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at home.
Born in Uniontown, to Edward E. Suchevits Jr. (deceased) and Nannette Anderson Suchevits. He was also predeceased by stepfather, John "Curly" Felix.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings, Sean Suchevits (Tara), Jennifer Suchevits (William), Timothy Suchevits and John Felix Jr. He is also survived by his dear nephews, Eli, Dax and Elijah; niece, Abbigail; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eddie attended the University of South Carolina and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, at Johnstown, in 2010 with a B.S. in Marketing. He held numerous positions in Johnstown and Uniontown. He was currently employed at Apex Cleaning Supply in Uniontown.
Eddie was a free spirit who enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved music and attended as many concerts and musical events as he could. He loved his family profoundly and was the shining light in any room that he entered. He was a life-long learner of all subject matter, interested in arts, technology, sciences and religions.
Family and friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. A service will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home at the end of visitation.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
"Death leaves a
heartache no one can heal and love leaves a memory no one can steal"
