Uniontown
Edward Eugene Saghy, 86, of Uniontown, died Monday, April 13, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare Center. He was born November 3, 1933, in Meyersdale, a son of the late John and Effie Irene Grove Saghy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Charles.
Edward proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Centerville American Legion, Hopwood Amvets Post 103, and also served as president of the New Salem Lions Club. He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Yolanda Botti Saghy; children Lori Ann Duffy and husband Ernest of State College, and Jamie Lynn Saghy of North Huntingdon; brothers William Saghy and wife Joann of Brownsville, Herbert Saghy and wife Sheila of Finleyville; a sister, Mary Jane Seghi of Finleyville; a sister-in-law, Jackie Saghy of Uniontown; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and Brittany Marie Mango, who was like his granddaughter.
Due to social protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic, a private blessing service will be held for his family Wednesday, April 15, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and veterans honorarium will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of other tributes, memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals or to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.