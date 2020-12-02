Uniontown
Edward Ewing, 58, of South Union Township, Uniontown, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was born June 13, 1962, in Brownsville.
Preceding him in death were his father, Jennings Bryan Ewing Jr.; stepfather Clifford Belsar; brothers Richard Ewing and Robert Ewing; sister Trudy Zooner; and three half-brothers, Bryan Ewing, Thomas Ewing and David Ewing.
Surviving are his fiancee of 15 years, LuAnn Snyder and her children, Thomas and Billie Jo Cramer, Robert and Chrissy Cramer and Alan Cramer; his loving mother, Roberta Belsar; brother Kenny and Betty Ewing; sister Judy Ewing Nalbone; and nieces, nephews and family.
The family will greet friends and family from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time of remembrance, Thursday, December 3, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.