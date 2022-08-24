Uniontown
Edward F. Morgan, 88, of Uniontown, died early Monday morning, August 22, 2022, in his home.
He was born February 18, 1934, son of the late Mary and Joseph Morgan, and grew up in Grindstone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Frank, Tom and Alex; and sisters: Marge, Rose and Anne.
Ed was a graduate of Redstone High School.
He was a member of the US Army, and then worked at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel until he retired.
He was a loving father and could be found playing baseball in the backyard on summer evenings with his kids and grandchildren when they were growing up.
Ed belonged to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, was a member of the AMVETS and was a league bowler for many years. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan of any sport, enjoyed going to the casino, and loved the challenge of finding good deals at the grocery store.
In his final years, he was a devoted caregiver for his wife, Marie, giving her a morning kiss and telling her how beautiful she looked every day.
Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marie Chesler Morgan. Also, surviving is his brother, Joe; and his children: Rick Chesler and wife Beth, Ron Chesler and wife Denise, Cindy Chesler, Tanya Coldren and husband Kevin, Ed Morgan and wife Sandy, and Jamie Flanigan and husband Fritz; grandchildren: Olivia, Mia, Ryan, Dylan, Ronnie, Maria, Shane and Maddy; great-grandchildren, Marliana, Jameson, Jensen and Hudson.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Prayers of Transfer at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Old Walnut Hill, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post #103.
Parish Vigil Service at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
