Masontown
Edward F. Sutton Sr., 76, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 15, 1946, in Fairchance.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lindsay and Agnes Sutton; and siblings, Elmer, Betty, Lindsay, Clarence, James and Donnie.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Helen Sutton; his sons, Edward Sutton Jr. of Boisse, Idaho and Jeffrey Sutton (Fiona) of Monessen; his grandsons, Spencer Sutton (Shawna), Rick Sutton and Wyatt Sutton; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Sutton; his daughter-in-law, Amy Sutton; brothers, George Sutton (Jerry), Tom Sutton, Ben Sutton (Susan); sisters, Esther Wright, Loretta Dewey (Roy) and Gloria Williams (Royce); and several nieces and nephews.
Edward served in the U.S. Army Military Police from 1965 to 1968.
He was serving as pastor of Bryan United Methodist Church and Banning United Methodist Church in the Dawson area.
The family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, February 9, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Debbie Lambert officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Banning/Bryan Charge, c/o Bryan United Methodist Church, 128 Chaintown Road, Dawson, PA 15428.
