Uniontown
Edward Freeman Little, 85, passed away at Uniontown Hospital on December 18, 2020. He was born in Uniontown on October 21, 1935, a only child of Hiram and Roxie Little. They provided him with an incredible foundation for life including honesty, a strong work ethic, and faith in God, traits he would demonstrate and teach throughout his life.
He was a 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School and involved in many activities including hunting and running track. He was perhaps best known for his prowess on Uniontown's football field where he started every game. He was known by his coaches to be the most fierce 178-pound center they had ever coached. He played in local hoops leagues, and was also a .350 slugger, a wide base runner, and roving shortstop in the Coolspring slow-pitch softball league.
After high school he went to work for Bell Telephone, first as lineman, then splicer, right-of-way buyer, and finally field engineer. His career spanned 30+ years; he was so very proud of his success within the company, and the friends he made while there. They still gathered and shared stories from now and their working days. In his 20s he spent time as a Staff Sargent in the Army Reserves, and was involved in stateside maneuvers. He carried those experiences into his exemplary personal life.
He met his first wife, Arlene Bruno, when she was marching in a local parade. The two fell instantly in love and were married in 1955. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Connellsville where their son Bruce was born. Both were always busy, working and raising their family, and yet Arlene simultaneously attended post-graduate school. Her education brought them to the Pittsburgh area, and Ed transferred his employment with Bell there while she completed work on her Doctorate in Education. She lost her life at age 30 in an automobile accident.
Ed met his second wife, Shirley Youger, in 1969 through mutual friends. They enjoyed an active dating scene, and were soon married, and made their home in Uniontown. Utilizing Shirley's nursing background, and his business acumen, they created several successful businesses, including personal care homes, and two franchises of Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse. Ed retired out of those businesses, even as Shirley continued on in nursing. They also adopted three children to raise as their own, giving each love, care and guidance to carry out into the world with them.
For his whole life he was a passionate follower and expert in all things John Wayne. He could name every movie and every actor in it, and could recite line after line of dialog. In so many ways, he was as big, if not bigger, than The Duke.
He was an active member of Third Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, and on many committees including finance, and the committee that hired the current pastor.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Youger Little, of Uniontown; aunts, Naomi Whoolery and Chris White; uncles, Jack Pierce and Vern "Mugs" Pierce; brother-in-law, James Bruno (Sandra) of Brunswick, Ohio; children, Edward Bruce Little (Adrienne) of Norway, Maine, David Allen Little of Uniontown, Michael Wayne Little (Amanda) of Dunbar, and Melinda Mae Little-Rudisell (Patrick) of North Bend, Ohio; grandchildren, Samuel Freeman Little, Colin David Little, Eric Paul Bell, James Michael Bell, George Albert Beal, Nathan Lee Beal, Bethany Ann Little, Michael Wayne Little Jr., Richard Eugene Henry, Chad Ryan Henry, and Eric Edward Henry; extended family, Amber (Chris) Horn; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his faithful dogs, Tucker and Skeeter, and cats General and Cali.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hiram A. and Roxie Virginia Pierce Little; his first wife, Arlene Yvonne Bruno Little; fathers- and mothers-in-law Jack and Irene McGurk Bruno; Willard and Bessie Mickey Youger; brothers- and sisters-in-law August Samuel and Mary Lou Bruno Marotta, Jack and Dee Sundberg Bruno; Willard and Jeanne Riley Youger; daughter-in-law Mary Kathryn Hosier Little; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ed's family would also like to express deep gratitude to the medical professionals at Uniontown Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, and Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, and the therapists and nurses that helped him at home. You have held our family up in trying times.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, January 3, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, January 4. At 11 a.m. at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown a service will be conducted by Pastor Ron Johnson of the Third Presbyterian Church, followed by interment at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill. All current gathering and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ed's memory be made to Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Well done, Peace to you Pilgrim. We'll see you soon.
