Concord Township, Ohio
Edward G. Zapach, 63, of Concord Township, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was born on August 29, 1958 in Uniontown, son of Edward Zapach and Martha Krishan Zapach.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 34 years, Cynthia Zapach; daughter, Julianne Zapach and grandson, Max Zapach of Concord Township, and daughter Andrea Zapach of Painesville, Ohio; mother, Martha Krishan Zapach of Uniontown; sister, Deborah and husband Tom Tandarich of Uniontown, and brother, Thomas and wife Patrica Zapach of Fairmont, West Virginia along with several cherished nieces and nephews.
Edward contributed 40 years of dedicated service to the Lubrizol Corporation as a Chemical Engineer until retirement in the spring of 2021. He enjoyed fishing and playing video games in his spare time with his grandson, Max.
Friends will be received at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday June 19th, and until 9 a.m. on Monday, June 20th, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 20th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio, with Rev. Alexander Spenik as celebrant.
Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio
