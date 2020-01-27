Uniontown
Edward Gates, 82, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born on December 15, 1937, in Fairchance, Pennsylvania.
Ed attended North Union High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He previously worked for U.S. Steel at the Cumberland Coal Mine. In the 1970s, he operated four Boron Gas Service Stations: one on Main St., two on Morgantown St. and one in Little California. Ed served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s. He married Donna Bryner in 1958 and they have been married for over 61 years. He was a member of Whitehouse Free Methodist Church.
He was pre-deceased by his mother, Anna (Wojciechouski) Gates; his father, Calvin Gates Jr.; his stepbrother, Steve Alberts; brothers, Thomas Gates and Robert Gates; and sister, Delores Wyda.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Bryner) Gates; his son, Edward Gates and his daughter-in-law Annette (Rabatin) Gates of Smock, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Karen Gates-Miscovich of St. Augustine, FL; and two grandsons, Joshua Gates of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and Timothy Miscovich, Jr. of St. Augustine, Florida.
Friends and family will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and on Wednesday until 11 AM, the hour of service, with Rev. Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.