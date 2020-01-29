Uniontown
Edward Gates, 82, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, January 29, with the Rev. Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
