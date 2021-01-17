Uniontown
Edward J. Arendas, 75, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
He was born January 4, 1946, in York Run, a son of Frank Arendas and Elizabeth Yankura Arendas.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, John J. Arendas and Michael Arendas; and three sisters, Margaret Lukasik, Elizabeth MacDonald and Irene Long.
He is survived by his son, Jason Arendas of Bentleyville; and three nieces, Kathleen Roderick and husband Rick of York Run, Carol Budinsky and husband Joe of Collier and Marianne Muzika of York Run, along with their families.
Ed was a draftsman by trade and enjoyed golfing as well as building and flying model airplanes. He was employed as a custodian at the Fayette County Courthouse and retired in 2008.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
