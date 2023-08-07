Penn Craft
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 6:06 AM
Edward J. Fudala, 86, of Penn Craft, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at his home.
He was born on June 25, 1937 in Grant Town, WV a son of the late John Fudala and Josephine Chrobak Fudala Mamot.
He was also predeceased by a son, Glenn Edward; brother, John; sister, Jean.
Edward was a member of the UMWA working at Gateway Coal Co. and a member of the Republic Christian Church and the Masons Lodge 60.
Edward is survived by his wife, Edith C. Stiles Fudala, two children, Scott (Kim) Fudala, Kristy (Bryan) Wagner.
He was PAPA to three grandchildren, Hayden, Isabella and Emma.
Private funeral service are in the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville, PA www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
