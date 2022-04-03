Smock
Edward J. Gulino Sr. passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born April 15, 1940, a son of Italian immigrants, Giuseppe and Maria Frantercangelo Gulino. Edward was the last living member of his immediate family.
Edward was preceded in death by infant twin brothers, his brothers, John, Joe and Sam Gulino; sisters, Florence Antonino and Marie Volcheck.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carmelina Costabile Gulino; children, Edward J. Gulino Jr., Maria Lucia Gulino Cavanagh and husband Michael J. Cavanagh, and Mark A. Gulino; grandchildren, Michael J. Cavanagh II, Patrick Cavanagh, Luke Cavanagh, Liam Cavanagh, Arabella Gulino and Viviana Gulino.
Edward was the the patriarch of our family, known simply as "Pappy"; he can never be replaced.
His trade was as an exceptional general contractor/builder with an impeccable reputation.
Edward served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.
Pappy lived by a simple belief: "La Famiglia E Tutto", which translates to "Family Is Everything". To Pappy, family was everything. We are so proud and honored to have him as our patriarch.
At Edward's request, there will be no public visitation. Friends and family are welcome to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Mill Street, Uniontown.
Private interment will follow his Mass at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, with the George C. Marshall Amvets Post #103 providing military honors.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics in Fayette County; Fayette Resources; or the Fayette County ARC.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
