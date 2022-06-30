Markleysburg
Edward J. Martinko, 73, of Markleysburg, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 23, 1949 in Pittsburgh. He is the son of the late Joseph Martinko and Peggy Naughton Martinko.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Carol Martinko, who passed on March 23, 2022; two siblings, Jackie Martinko and Edward Ladner; and his step-mother, Diane Martinko.
He is survived by four children: Stephanie Bittinger, Charlene Tomblin (Keith), Jeremy Bittinger and Chelsie Bittinger; one brother, Joseph Martinko of Markleysburg; aunt, Chris Martinko of Cannonsburg; uncle, Ed Martinko of Michigan; his sister-in-law, Joyce Ladner of Pittsburgh; and two nephews.
He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Farmington.
He retired from the Dennis Lumber Company. He is a Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Marine Corps, and was a member of Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., when a blessing service will be held, on Friday July 1, 2022, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
