Uniontown
Edward J. Polito, Sr., 89, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 6. Visitation continues until 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, when a blessing service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
Broken Chain
We little knew that morning that
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved
you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts
to lose you,
you did not go alone;
for part of us went
with you
the day God called
you Home.
You left us peaceful memories,
your love is still
our guide;
and though we cannot see you,
you are always at
our side.
Our family chain
is broken,
and nothing seems
the same;
but as God calls us
one by one,
the chain will link again.
Ron Tranmer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.