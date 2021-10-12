Banning
Edward James Fisher Jr., 63, of Banning, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. A son of the late Edward James Fisher Sr. and Elsie Emma Black Fisher, he was born May 26, 1958 in Connellsville.
Survivors include his husband of 20 years, Timothy A. Strother; his son, John James Fisher; his grandson, Kaiden James Fisher; three brothers, David Wayne Fisher, Larry Allan Fisher and faithful companion Roxann Vallango, and Randy Fisher and his wife Lisa Blacka - Fisher; two sisters, Brenda Lee Lackner and Barbara Ann Fisher; his nieces, Jennifer Lackner, Laura Lackner-Hollis, Brittany Fisher, Cara Fisher-Miller, Stephanie Fuoss, and Ivy-Rose Strother-Burkhart; his nephews, Nathan Fisher, Donald Fuoss, Eric Fuoss, and Theodore Strother-Burkhart; his sister-in-law, April L. Fuoss and her husband, Howard; and several aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his relatives, Edward also leaves behind the family he adopted when he began his career as a culinary arts professional at Linden Hall in 1987. Those include his sisters - in union and every other sense of the word - Brenda "Nippy" Miller and Brenda "Pud" Damico. Others include: Sandie Keffer, Dawn Bibby, Kim Flower, Brenda Foster, Wanda Christman, Tammy Kesslar, Sheila Baird, Nicholas Marinucci, Dawn Hayes, Bonnie Carson, Barb Zitney, Nellie Evans, Darlene Hayes, Margie Logan, Dion Divirgilio, Mike Farrell, Bobby Torrence, Rich Cole, Joseph Koast, Christina Bandish-Locke, Joni Rennie (Cupcake), Penny Siple, Assistant Chef Arthur Pritts, Managers Heather Albert and Rachel Swink, Julie Miller (who was either his cousin or his twin, sources claim), and many others who came and went throughout the course of his 30 year career.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great niece, Alexis Lackner; paternal grandparents, John and Edna Fisher, his maternal grandparents, John and Melvina Mitchell-Black; his brother-in-law, Alexander Lackner; his sister-in-law, Lori Fisher; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis. 724-736-2515
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
