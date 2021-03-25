Uniontown
Edward James Lininger, 57, of Uniontown and formerly of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born July 5, 1963, in Uniontown, the son of Betty Thomas Lininger of Uniontown and the late Edgar Lininger.
In addition to his mother, left to cherish Eddie's memory are his daughters, Robin Lininger and fiancee Doug Lilley of Hopwood and Monica Lininger of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Cameron Lilley, Cayden Lilley, Chayce Lilley, Coltyn Lilley, Evan James DiNunno and Dylan DiNunno; sister, Lori Hawk and husband Scott of Purcellville, Va.; nephew, Josh Hawk and wife Ali of Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.; niece, Grace Hawk of Purcellville, Va; long-time companion, Carolyn "Cookie" Fisher of Uniontown; and former wife, Rhonda May of Hopwood.
Eddie graduated from Laurel Highlands High School class of 1982. After graduating, Eddie studied to become a paramedic. He worked for Fayette Ambulance Service and the Hopwood Ambulance Service. He was also a former member of Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department and North Union Volunteer Fire Department. Eddie grew up at his dad's service station, learned the trade and became a partner in the Ed Lininger & Son Gulf Service Station. He later owned Eddie's Speed and Performance Shop. Eddie was a car enthusiast and an avid die-cast/Hot Wheel collector.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, followed by a service celebrating Eddie's life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Diane Olson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.