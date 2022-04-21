Waynesburg
Edward James Wilkin, Sr., 56, of Waynesburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.
Edward was born October 13, 1965, to the late James R. Wilkin and Barbara J. Delacroix Wilkin in Vineland, N.J..
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Christine L. Yoder Wilkin; and brother, William Wilkin.
He is survived by a son, Edward Wilkin, Jr.; stepdaughters, Latisha Rush, and Brenda Merkley; brothers, James Wilkin and Raymond Wilkin; a special friend, Jason (Jessica) Riley; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd, at the Trinity Baptist Church, 821 Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the church, for the Trinity Baptist Missionary Program, which was a program very dear to Edward.
Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
