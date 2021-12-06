Greensboro
Edward Joseph Cech, 79, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born May 29, 1942, and raised in Bobtown, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ann Novak Cech, and a resident of Greene County for all of his life.
A 1960 graduate of Mapletown High School, he initially worked at Sterling Faucet in Morgantown, and then went into the coal mines, having worked first at the Shannopin Mine in Bobtown, and retiring from the Cumberland Mine at Kirby.
Ed was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Greene County, and the U.M.W.A.
In his spare time, he enjoyed building puzzles, attending car shows, and was very proud of his 1958 Dodge Cornet that he restored. Most importantly, he loved walking and holding hands with his wife, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends.
On Jan. 20, 1964, he married the love of his life, Winnie Shubert Cech, who survives, and they shared 57 years of a wonderful and loving life together.
Also surviving are his two children, Cindy Spiroff and husband Terry of Morgantown, and John Cech of Greensboro; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Stump) Mersing and husband Nick of Finleyville, Rachel Stump of Mount Morris, and Shayla Cech of Morgantown; a step-granddaughter, Tiffany Sprioff-Walstrom and husband Corey of Drifting; two sisters, Mary Juracko of Bobtown, and Edna Guritza of Greensboro; a number of nieces and nephews; his former son-in-law, Rich Stump; and his godson, Michael Marshall and wife Shannon of Canonsburg and their daughter Emma.
Deceased is a sister, Anna Marie, in infancy.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
