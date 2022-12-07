Fairchance
Edward L. Hixon “Mister”, 74 of Fairchance, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
He was born May 15, 1948 in Uniontown, Pa.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Frances Collins Hixon; brothers, Joseph “Sonny” Hixon and David “Slick” Hixon and a sister, Debbie Hercik.
Surviving are his wife, Bertha Hibbard Hixon; two children, Christie Myers and husband Roger Myers and Edward “Eddie” Hixon and Melinda; grandchildren, Roger Myers, Jenna and Ashley Myers, Ryan Kemp and Alyssa Kemp; his daytime dog Buster; brother, Rick Hixon and wife Delores; sister, Barbara O’Brien and many nieces and nephews.
It was his request that all services be private for the family under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
