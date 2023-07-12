Fairchance
Edward L. King, a resident of Fairchance, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Born on June 18, 1928, to the late Robert A. and Laura M. King, Edward grew up in Fairchance and was deeply rooted in his community.
At a young age, he was baptized and became a member of the New Zion Baptist Church, where he later served as a Deacon after being ordained by Reverend John S. Brack. When the church was sold, Edward joined the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and continued his service as a Deacon.
In addition to his dedication to his faith, Edward worked diligently for over 30 years at the US Steel Homestead Branch. His commitment and hard work were evident throughout his career.
Edward was truly blessed to have witnessed five generations of his family, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Beatty Y. Thomas King; as well as his sons, Edmond D. and Brian. He also mourned the loss of his grandson, Jacob E.; and granddaughter, Nicole. Additionally, Edward was preceded in death by his siblings: Horace, John Robert, Clarence, Clyde, James, Wayne, George, Delley, Pearl, Alma, Diana, Philomena, Bernice, Cindy, Carol and Thelma.
Edward is survived by his children: Edward R. (Patricia), Marcia, Cynthia, Michael (Katrina) and Gregory (Rachelle). He is also survived by his remaining siblings: Thomas (Brenda), Blanche Wilkerson (Kenneth), Marshall King and Pamela Bealls. Edward's memory will be cherished by his grandchildren: Dominique (Omar), Heather (Stanley), Serenity (James), Travis (Jennifer), Jeremy, Justin, Julian (Gabrielle), Sarah, Luke, Kimberly and Kari. His great-grandchildren include: Jonae, Mijonna, Jonathan, Chayse (Carlynton), Rylen, Tesya, Romny, Lyricc, Demetryus, Guillermo, John Patrick, Jayce and Isabella. Furthermore, Edward was blessed with great-great-grandchildren: Emory, Carlyntyna, Carlynton Jr., Remyngton, McKinley, Matayo and Journey.
Edward held a special place in his heart for his nephew, Leon Green and his son-in-law, Clayton Smith. He will be fondly remembered by a multitude of friends, his church family, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services to honor Edward's life will be conducted by the compassionate team at DEAN WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, ensuring a respectful and heartfelt farewell.
Visitation in the DEAN WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 135 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance. The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Reverend Marvin Harris officiating.
Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, Pa. 15017, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 Honor Guard.
