Addison
Edward Lee “Ed” Collins, 78, of Addison, passed away, in the comfort of his home, Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Born July 2, 1944, Ed grew up in Fayette County and attended school at Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District, where he was a member of the Class of 1964.
Ed was preceded in death with his wife, Judy Rose Collins; sons, Todd Lee and Edward Paul Collins; and mother, Ohma Nickelson of Maple Summit; and father, John Collins.
Ed (aka “Turk”) is survived by his daughters, Tracy Conn (Hillary “Rick” Conn), Angela Collins and Kelli Collins; and sons, Barry Collins (Christine Collins) and Jason Collins; granddaughters, Tiffany Conn, Shelby Martin (Jeffrey Martin), Julie Conn, Angela Collins; grandsons, Anthony Collins and Alex Collins; great-granddaughters, Raelynn Rose Conn and Aubrey Lynn Johnston; and great-grandson, River Ashton Edward Martin.
Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, watching John Wayne, and spending time with his family.
Before retirement, Ed worked for PennDOT for 28 years.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, November 25, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Samuel McClintock officiating the service. Interment will follow in Addison Cemetery.
