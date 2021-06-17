Edward Makepeace

Perryopolis
Edward "Pete" Makepeace, 80, of Perryopolis, died Monday, June 14, 2021.
He was born August 6, 1941, in Fairhope, Fayette County.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Edward Alfred Makepeace and Erma Schnelzer Makepeace Eckard.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Hollis Makepeace; daughter Kimberly A. Lowman and husband Charles of Scottdale and grandson Justin Lowman; stepdaughter Susie Baker and husband Brandon of Carmichaels and stepgrandson Caleb Sandor; stepson Shawn Evans and stepgranddaughter Trinity Cobb; brother Ron Eckard; and sister Marlene Astle.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, June 18, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
