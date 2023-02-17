Grindstone
Edward Muzina, 80, of Grindstone, Jefferson Township, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in his home, with his family by his side. Born February 5, 1943, in Naomi, he was a son of the late Martin and Rose Muzina.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bobbie Muzina, to whom he was married for 32 years; two daughters and one son, Marcy and Mark McNally of Newell, Billie Jo and Chris Lutska of Grindstone, and Robert and Robin Hixenbaugh, also of Newell; a sister, Rosella Dubarr of Charleroi; 12 grandchildren, Jonmike and Jared Coldren, Joseph, Jimmy and David McNally, Elizabeth Kuhns, Christopher, Cory and Ashley Lutska, Makenna and Kyle Karpiak, and Nic Hixenbaugh; along with 14 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three sisters, Helen, Sophie and Mary; and four brothers, Joe, John, Steve and Martin.
Ed was a member of the Naomi Club and the Fairhope Rod and Gun Club.
He retired from US Steel Irvin Works after 35 years.
Ed enjoyed being surrounded by his family. He loved attending his grandchildren's various sporting events, where he was their biggest fan and the official unofficial scorekeeper. Ed was often heard yelling, "Shut the front door!" after a team victory and he was affectionately known as Pap to all.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of funeral services, Sunday, February 19, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME in Fayette City.
Ed's family would like to give a special THANKS to his hospice nurse, CJ and the rest of the team at Suncrest Hospice for their compassion and care.
