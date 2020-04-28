Adah
Edward N. Croushore, 59, of Adah, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born December 26, 1960, in Uniontown, a son of Gordon Croushore and Lois Ann Porter Croushore. In addition to parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Croushore.
Ed worked many jobs but most recently was a truck driver. He was a 1978 graduate of German Township High School. Ed was also a member of Valley Lodge 459 Free and Accepted Masons, Masontown, and had been a member of Hopewell United Presbyterian Church, Brownsville.
Ed is survived by his wife, Marsha Seese Croushore of Adah; two sons, Nelson A. Croushore and Mark E. Seese, both of Adah; granddaughter, Ella Grace Croushore; two sisters, Cindy Ann Rasquinha of state of Florida and Amy Barricklow of Jeanette.
Under the advisement of the Center for Disease Control guidelines, funeral arrangements will be private for the family and will be announced at a later date. Graveside services and interment will be in Acklin Cemetery, Brownsville. Arrangements are under the direction of the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
