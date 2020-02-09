Brownsville
Edward P. Grena, 91, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Ed was born January 6, 1928, in Smock, a son of Michael and Anna Bendick Grena, the youngest of five children and the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Cervetti Grena.
Ed grew up and worked on the family farm. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army as a Corporal in the 3rd Corps Artillery from 1945-1947. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Mineman 1st class from 1948-1950. He worked 14 years on the Pennsylvania Railroad as an airbrake mechanic and inspector. Then he worked 25 years for the PA Department of Corrections at Western Penitentiary and SCI Greensburg retiring as a C.O.III.
He was a member of St. Mary's / St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Franklin Gun Club since 1947, Brownsville Sportsman Club, Colonial A.C and the American Legion Post 295. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and training his hunting dogs.
Ed is survived by son Fred Grena and wife Diane; granddaughter Jillian Johncoy and husband Jason; and great-granddaughter Paisley Johncoy.
As it was with many men and women of his generation, Ed was a tough man from a hard time who did what needed to be done, even risking his life to save that of a fellow officer at Western Penitentiary. Sometimes we forget about those times and what it took to survive them.
Services were private at the family's request in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 front Street, Brownsville. Interment was in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with full military honors accorded by American Legion Posts 295, 940, 838 and 275.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
