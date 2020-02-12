Perryopolis
Edward Paul Bubnash, 91, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born November 16, 1928, in Perryopolis, a son of John and Suzanna Csornej-Maczko Bubnash.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Pilarcik Bubnash; siblings John, Michael, George, Mary, Paul and Helen.
Edward was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. Together with his wife, Dorothy he built and operated the Cactus Lounge in Perryopolis until their retirement.
Edward is survived by his children, Edward T. Bubnash and wife Janice of Perryopolis, Gregory Bubnash of Simsbury, Conn., Thomas Bubnash and wife Janet of Westminister, Md.; grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) Askey of Pittsburgh, Amanda (Adam) Kosport of Perryopolis, Erika (Ryan) Adam of Westminister, Md., Brian (Kim) Bubnash of Glyndon, Md., and Michael Bubnash and Stephen Bubnash, both of Simsbury, Conn.; great-grandchildren Roland Adam, Oliver Adam, Walter Adam, Charlie Adam, and Hudson Kosport; several nieces and nephews; as well as his special friend, Pat.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Home Instead caregivers: Serena, Matt, Lynn and Sandy for the special loving care that they gave him.
Ed's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. A Divine Liturgy of the Deceased will be celebrated by Father Oleh Seremchuk at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 12 Railroad Street, Perryopolis. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH). Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery, Perryopolis.
A Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
