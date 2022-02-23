Greensburg
Edward Paul Furlong, 53, of Greensburg, formerly of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on January 19, 1969, to Edward Furlong and the late Diana DeLeonibus Furlong.
A graduate of Laurel Highlands High School class of 1987, he went on to attend Penn State Fayette studying criminal justice.
Edward joined the United States Navy in 1993, and proudly served his country, retiring from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. While in the military, his travels lead him to Japan, Australia and Hawaii. Edward worked in Baltimore, Md., at the NIOC and after his retirement, he held positions as a security officer and home health provider in Westmoreland County.
Growing up, Eddie enjoyed many hours in the outdoors swimming, biking and playing sports. Eddie always enjoyed a good meal, a good movie and had a love for sports, particularly football and basketball.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Edward; sisters, Cheryl (Dave) Baluch and Monica (Paul) Trimbath; and nephews, George, John and William Trimbath; as well as several aunts, an uncle and cousins from Ohio and Florida.
Family and friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, from 1 to 7 p.m., the time of service, on Thursday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in memory of Edward to Fayette Friends of Animals 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
To sign the online guest registry visit our website at martuccifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.