Edward Peter Mihalik, 72, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in his home, after a battle with ALS.
He was born January 10, 1949, in Brownsville, a son of the late Peter and AnnaMay Cole Mihalik.
Ed met the love of his life, Lynn, and they were married in 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn M. Gray Mihalik; their four children, Cari (Mike) Harkless, Lisa (Matthew) Berghaus, Stacy (Chad) Digga, Joshua (Brianne) Mihalik; five grandsons and four granddaughters; his sister, Elizabeth (David) Horba. He is also survived by his nephews.
Ed loved his family and all things Irish. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something that he always mentioned. He could always be found toting around his grandchildren with a huge smile on his face.
Anyone who met Ed knew that he was the most loving husband and father that a family could ask for.
Visitation and funeral services will be private for his immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to the ALS Association of Pittsburgh, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209, or als.org; or to UPMC Department of Neurology, 3471 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401.
