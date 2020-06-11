Star Junction
Edward Pindro, 88, of Star Junction, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in his home. Born October 31, 1931, in Star Junction, he was a son of the late Steve and Mary Bindus Pindro.
A lifelong resident of Star Junction, Mr. Pindro was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis. Edward was retired from US Steel, Clairton Works, was a member of the Star Junction Fish & Game Club, enjoyed camping, hunting and sled dog racing, and won several trophies in weight pulling competitions.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Pasquinelli Pindro, to whom he was married 62 years; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Edward Douglas Pindro of Connellsville, Joseph Michael Pindro of Vanderbilt, Jeffrey Alan and Lori Pindro of Hopwood; sister Matilda Kallock of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Christopher Pindro, Josephine Pindro, Makenzie Pindro, Tristin Pindro; two great-grandchildren, Avram and Adalina Pindro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Steve and Albert Pindro; four sisters, Mildred Kromer, Helen Pindro, Betty Guth and Margaret Zdehovan.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Efren Ambre of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church officiating. Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "green phase," guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines - masks MUST be worn and social distancing must still be maintained.
Condolences are accepted at, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
